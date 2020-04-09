Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Karnataka Ministers, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:57 IST
COVID-19: Karnataka Ministers, legislators to take 30 per cent pay cut for a year

Ministers and Members of Legislature in Karnataka will take a 30 per cent cut each in their salaries and allowances to fund the fight against coronavirus in the state, for a year. An ordinance to reduce the salaries of Ministers and Legislators by 30 per cent for one year to meet the exigencies arising out of COVID-19 pandemic was approved by the state cabinet headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday.

"...we have cut by 30 per cent salaries and allowances of all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, also Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Chief Whip every one for one year from April 1, amounting to Rs 15.36 crore," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, he said, "we have consent from all the political parties for this, so we have passed the ordinance today." The Union Cabinet on Monday had approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of all Members of Parliament and a two-year suspension of the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme.

The cabinet on Thursday also approved two more ordinances, including the one with regards to deferment of GST remittance until June. "We have passed the ordinance deferring the demand of GST taxes, they were due by this month, government of India has made a provision to pay the GST taxes till June-end, so we have followed the suit and we have also amended the law," Madhuswamy said, adding that an ordinance giving relaxation for farmers in a few districts facing cases under the provisions of Land Grabbing Act, has also been approved.

The Minister said the cabinet has also decided to temporarilydistribute rations for two months to over 2 lakh people without ration cards, whose applications are pending before the Revenue department. On drinking water issue, Madhuswamy said the Chief Minister has directed to release additional Rs 25 lakh to rural and town municipalities that don't come under drought affected taluk list, facing drinking water problem.

He said, "49 taluks in the state were declared drought affected and we had released Rs 1 crore each for drinking water purpose, in other places where there is similar water issue Rs 25 lakh was released, today CM has decided to give an additional Rs 25 lakh to those rural and town municipalities." Aimed at helping farmers involved in floriculture who are affected by lockdown with no marriages or functions, the Chief Minister asked Ministers to calculate the area under flower cultivation and estimated loss, he said, adding the government after considering loss, plans to give them compensation. Later speaking to reporters, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said Ministers have been told see to it that there is no shortage of seeds and fertilizers for farmers.

There are reports of paddy crop being destroyed due to hailstorm in parts of Koppal, he said, adding the agriculture department and district administrations have been asked to submit the estimates of loss.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN makes new appeal for women, hard-hit by virus job losses

The United Nations called Thursday for women to be at the heart of economic reconstruction efforts as the world grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that most women face a greater risk of poverty. Although COVID-19 m...

HC no to stall newspapers over fears of coronavirus, says it will violate fundamental rights

The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to stall publication of newspapers and dismissed a plea challenging the exemption given to print and electronic media from the national lockdown for coronavirus, observing a vibrant media was an ass...

Muslim organisations, civic society members urge Shah to stop 'harassment' of activists, students

Muslim organisations and civic society members on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to stop the harassment of social activists and students by the Delhi Police during the ongoing lockdown. The letter claimed that th...

Coronavirus cases in Ireland top 6,500, ICU admissions stablise

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland rose by 500 to 6,574 on Thursday, the highest daily total so far, although health officials said a stabilisation in the numbers admitted to intensive care units was encouraging.There has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020