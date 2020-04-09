10 found offering prayers; booked for defying COVID-19 lockdown in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 9 (PTI): A case was booked against 10 people including some minors by police after they allegedly violated the prohibitory orders enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by offering prayers at a place of worship here, police said on Thursday. According to police, based on specific information, a police team on Wednesday reached the place in Bachupally area and found a group of 10 people offering prayers.

"Nine out of the 10 persons managed to run away but one was caught. Police established the identity of others who also fled and registered a case under relevant IPC sections and the Disaster Management Act," a police official said. He requested the public to follow the COVID-19 lockdown which is put in place to contain the spread of coronavirus.PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

