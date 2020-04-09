CRPF reaches out to Saddal villagers in J-K's Udhampur with food-grains

The CRPF on Thursday reached out to the people in remote and mountain-locked hamlet of Saddal in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and distributed food grains and other essential supplies, officials said. The people were displaced due to a landslide on September 7, 2014 triggered by torrential rain. At least 41 villagers were buried alive. Rescuers have so far recovered ten bodies while 31 bodies are yet to be traced and are presumed dead

Over 250 people of the displaced Saddal village in Pancheri tehsil were provided food grains by the 137th Battalion of CRPF, officials said. The CRPF provided atta, rice, mustard oil, daal and others groceries to the most deserving families, they said

CRPF officers and jawans also spread awareness about social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands among the people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, they said.

