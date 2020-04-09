Five prisons in Maha to be `locked down' over pandemic fears

An order has been issued to "lock down" five central prisons in Mumbai, Pune and Thane districts to prevent the spread of coronavirus among inmates, a senior official said on Thursday. As per the order, no new inmates would be admitted and no one would be let out. Even the staff will not leave the prisons.

The order would apply to Arthur Road jail and Byculla jail in Mumbai, jails in Thane and Kalyan, and Yerawada jail in Pune. Additional Director General (Prisons and Correctional Services) Sunil Ramanand said this preventive step was being taken as these jails are located in coronavirus-affected areas, and house a large number of inmates, much beyond their capacity.

"Medically examined prison staff will lock themselves up until further orders and administer the prisons without stepping out," he said. In an official statement, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the decision was aimed at preventing the contagion from spreading in prisons.

Arrangements will be made for food and stay of jail staff inside prisons, he said. "Steps will be taken to keep the main gates of the prisons completely closed during the lockdown," the statement said.

Contact numbers of senior prison officials will be shared with families of staff so that they can call up the senior officials if there is a problem, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

