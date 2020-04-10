OPEC+ confirms agreement on cuts of 10 mln bpd in May, June

OPEC+ confirms agreement on cuts of 10 mln bpd in May, JuneReuters | London | Updated: 10-04-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 02:49 IST
OPEC and allied oil producers, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Thursday to cut output by 10 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June to help prop up prices battered the coranavirus crisis, the group said in a statement.
It said the cuts would be eased between July and December to 8 million bpd and the reductions would then be relaxed further to 6 million barrels between January 2021 to April 2022.
OPEC+ said it would hold another video conference meeting on June 10, to assess the market.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- OPEC