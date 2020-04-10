Bokaro man tests positive for COVID-19

A 35-year-old man, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi last month, tested positive for COVID-19 in Bokaro district, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 14, officials said on Friday. The man, a resident of Pipradih village in Chandrapura block, was in the isolation ward at Bokaro General Hospital for the last one week, said district medical officer Ashok Kumar Pathak.

The test report came in late Thursday night, he said. The first COVID-19 fatality was reported in Jharkhand on Thursday as a 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district.

So far, six COVID-19 cases have been detected in Bokaro district, seven in Ranchi city and one in Hazaribag district, health department officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

