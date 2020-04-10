Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramping up testing in UP can be lifesaver: Priyanka to Yogi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 12:53 IST
Ramping up testing in UP can be lifesaver: Priyanka to Yogi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has called for ramping up testing facilities to check coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, saying it can prove to be a lifesaver in the big state. In a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she called for steps that could win over the confidence of everyone by creating a fear-free atmosphere, while keeping aside political ideology, to ensure that people come up voluntarily for testing.

"We are with you in this fight against the pandemic. Coronavirus does not see any religion or caste and affects everyone. In this battle, there is need to take steps by keeping our political ideologies away and help bring people together and create a fear-free atmosphere," she said in her letter. Stressing on the need for ramping up testing facilities, she said for a state with such a big population "increasing testing can prove to be a lifesaver". She said state authorities have to conduct testing on more and more people, on "mild to moderate high risk cases" and treat them on a war footing so that there is less pressure on ICUs.

The Congress leader also called up creation of more isolation wards and quarantine centres soon. She said with reports of community transmission coming from some parts and clusters in urban areas are being formed, she said there are also reports about COVID infected people hiding their disease.

"This is happening because of fear mongering in the society about this disease. Hence it is important, especially in these clusters to provide right information on a war footing in these areas and immediately stop fake news and myths about the coronavirus," she said in her letter. She also called for taking such steps that people win the confidence of the government and come forward to get testing done voluntarily. "It is important that the government takes such steps to inspire confidence of people so that they come up voluntarily for testing," she said, while also calling for seeking the help of NGOs and social and political organisations to unitedly fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Making a host of suggestions in her letter to UP CM, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh also called for improving sanitation facilities and provision of free ration to the poor and the marginalised..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vital assets like ships, submarines must remain free from coronavirus: Navy chief to personnel

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the world, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh told his personnel on Thursday that vital operational assets such as ships and submarines must remain free from the virus and the armed force is read...

China inflation slows as lockdowns ease

Inflation in China grew at its slowest pace since last October, official data showed Friday, falling from eight-year highs due to a drop in food prices as the country gradually lifts virus lockdowns. Consumer prices jumped 4.3 percent in Ma...

On Good Friday, Jerusalem archbishop urges prayer for the suffering and dying

On a somber and quiet Good Friday in Jerusalem, the Vaticans apostolic administrator in the Holy Land called for prayer for people suffering and dying from the coronavirus.We are celebrating Good Friday, the commemoration of the death of Je...

South Korean coronavirus patients vote as general election kicks off

Early voting in South Koreas parliamentary election began on Friday with coronavirus patients casting ballots at disinfected polling stations and candidates bumping fists instead of pressing the flesh as they appeal for support. The electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020