Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two men wanted in several cases held in Delhi; 4 pistols seized

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:24 IST
Two men wanted in several cases held in Delhi; 4 pistols seized

Two men, wanted in several cases, were arrested in Delhi's Narela area after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Pankaj Dabas (25) and Ajeet (30), they said.

"Police spotted the duo in Narela on Thursday around 9.30 pm, following which they were arrested after a brief exchange of fire. Two bullets hit the bullet-proof jackets of as many policemen," a senior police officer said. Ajeet received a bullet injury on his right ankle during the encounter. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Four pistols and eight live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested duo, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R'than: Sri Ganganagar administration bans taking selfies during food distribution to poor

The administration in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar on Thursday imposed a ban on taking pictures and recording videos during distribution of essentials to the needy as it poses threat of spreading COVID-19, an official said. The order was issue...

COVID-19: India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official.

COVID-19 India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official....

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown; don't allow any social, religious gathering or procession: MHA to states.

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown dont allow any social, religious gathering or procession MHA to states....

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Uri, Keran sectors of J&K

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards the Indian posts along the Line of Control LoC in Uri and Keran sectors of Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Pakistani troops opened firing towards the India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020