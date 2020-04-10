Dumka administration organises online competitions to keep people at home during lockdown

The Dumka district administration in Jharkhand has introduced online competitions to keep the morale of the people high during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Every morning people are given tasks through the district administration's social media page, an official release said on Friday.

"People can participate in various competitions such as cooking and making of fancy dresses by staying at home," it said. Competitors after completing their tasks upload the pictures on the district administration's social media page and the winner's name is announced the following day, the release said.

Dumka Deputy Commissioner Rajeswari B also has plans to give away certificates to the winners once the lockdown is lifted, it said. Such efforts will drive in positive thoughts among the people and the children can also express their hidden talents, it said, adding that such competitions prevent people from becoming depressed.

Dumka has not reported any coronavirus positive case so far, while six COVID-19 cases have been detected in Bokaro district, seven in Ranchi city and one in Hazaribag district. One of the patients, a 72-year-old man, died of coronavirus in Bokaro district on Thursday.

