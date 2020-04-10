Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dumka administration organises online competitions to keep people at home during lockdown

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:38 IST
Dumka administration organises online competitions to keep people at home during lockdown

The Dumka district administration in Jharkhand has introduced online competitions to keep the morale of the people high during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19. Every morning people are given tasks through the district administration's social media page, an official release said on Friday.

"People can participate in various competitions such as cooking and making of fancy dresses by staying at home," it said. Competitors after completing their tasks upload the pictures on the district administration's social media page and the winner's name is announced the following day, the release said.

Dumka Deputy Commissioner Rajeswari B also has plans to give away certificates to the winners once the lockdown is lifted, it said. Such efforts will drive in positive thoughts among the people and the children can also express their hidden talents, it said, adding that such competitions prevent people from becoming depressed.

Dumka has not reported any coronavirus positive case so far, while six COVID-19 cases have been detected in Bokaro district, seven in Ranchi city and one in Hazaribag district. One of the patients, a 72-year-old man, died of coronavirus in Bokaro district on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R'than: Sri Ganganagar administration bans taking selfies during food distribution to poor

The administration in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar on Thursday imposed a ban on taking pictures and recording videos during distribution of essentials to the needy as it poses threat of spreading COVID-19, an official said. The order was issue...

COVID-19: India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official.

COVID-19 India has received requests from several countries for hydroxychloroquine, says MEA official....

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown; don't allow any social, religious gathering or procession: MHA to states.

Ensure strict compliance of lockdown dont allow any social, religious gathering or procession MHA to states....

Pakistani troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Uri, Keran sectors of J&K

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing towards the Indian posts along the Line of Control LoC in Uri and Keran sectors of Kashmir on Friday, officials said. Pakistani troops opened firing towards the India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020