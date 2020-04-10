Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha to probe IPS officer's role in travel nod to Wadhawans

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 16:29 IST
Maha to probe IPS officer's role in travel nod to Wadhawans

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that the state government will probe Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta's role in allowing DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel despite the ongoing lockdown. He said that AdditionalChief Secretary Manoj Saunik will conduct the probe.

Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases. In a video statement, Deshmukh said that action will be taken against the Wadhawans under sections 188, 269, 270, 34 of the IPC, section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act and section 11 of the COVID-19 regulations.

The home minister lashed out at the BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who demanded his resignation over the incident. Deshmukh said the central government had to powers to dismiss an IPS officer.

Gupta, who is special principal secretary in the state home department, is a senior IPS officer. Earlier in the day, the state government sent Gupta on compulsory leave after it came to light that he had allegedly allowed passage to the Wadhawan family to Mahableshwar during the ongoing lockdown.

Deshmukh had tweetedthat as per the discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Gupta was sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swiss coronavirus death toll passes 800, positive tests top 24,000

The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 805, the countrys public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 756 people on Thursday.The number of positive tests also increased to 24,308, up from 23,574 on Thursday, it said....

SSB alerts all posts along Nepal after COVID-19 intel on arms, FICN smuggler

The SSB has alerted all its units along the Nepal border following an intelligence input that a notorious arms and fake currency smuggler may try to infiltrate people into India who could be infected with coronavirus, officials said on Frid...

Lady Gaga wants to get married, have kids

Pop star Lady Gaga says it is her desire to get married and become a mother someday. The 34-year-old singer, who will be soon unveiling her new album Chromatica, is currently in a relationship with entrepreneur Michael Polansky.In an interv...

Boris Johnson out of ICU, must rest up says his father

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been shifted out of the intensive care unit but will remain in hospital for close monitoring by doctors in the early phase of his recovery after testing positive for the coronavirus that has claimed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020