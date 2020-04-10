Maha: 6 contacts of COVID-19 victim test positive in Nagpur

Nagpur, Apr 10 (PTI)Six people who were in contact with a 68-year-old COVID-19 patient who died on Sunday have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials in Nagpur in Maharashtra said on Friday. The six, including family members of the deceased, tested positive on Thursday, an official said.

"The man died in IGGMC Hospital on Sunday and his report returned positive on Monday. Now, six of his close contacts have also tested positive for the virus," he said. The COVID-19 count in Nagpur stands at 25, including one deceased, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.