Development News Edition

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:11 IST
Yes Bank: CBI asks Satara to not release Wadhawan brothers from COVID-19 quarantine without approval

The CBI has asked Satara district authorities in Maharashtra to not release DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan from COVID-19 quarantine without its approval as they face non-bailable warrants in the Yes Bank fraud case, officials said Friday

The brothers are named as accused in the CBI FIR pertaining to swindling of money by Yes Bank former CEO Rana Kapoor and other accused, they said

The CBI said Kapil and Dheeraj were absconding since the case was registered on March 7 prompting the agency to get Non-Bailable Warrants against them from a special court, they said.  The agency had received information on Thursday about their location at a government quarantine centre in Panchgani following which the CBI dispatched an email to Satara District Magistrate asking him to not release them without an NOC from the CBI, they said.

