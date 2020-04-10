Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 cases in JK cross 200 mark with 23 fresh detections

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:26 IST
COVID-19 cases in JK cross 200 mark with 23 fresh detections

The number of COVID-19-infected people in Jammu and Kashmir increased above 200 on Friday as 23 new cases were detected in the union territory,  officials said. "Today, 23 fresh cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir," the officials said. While 16 cases were detected in the Kashmir Valley, seven persons were found positive in Jammu region, they said.

The total number of positive cases in the union territory has now risen to 207 -- out of which 168 were in Kashmir and 39 in Jammu. The number of positive cases has been steadily increasing in the Valley over the past week.

While four patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir, six have recovered. There are 197 active cases at present. More than 43,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home isolation, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CM brainstorms with experts, panel favours 14 more days lockdown in TN

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI A 19 member expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government to advise it of steps to tackle the COVID-19 crisis on Friday recommended to Chief Minister K Palaniswami that the lockdown be extended by two weeks ...

EU calls leaders' videoconference on economic recovery

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday called an EU leaders videoconference for April 23 to discuss how Europe can pick itself up from the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemicIt is time to lay the ground for a rob...

Nepal, India agree to enhance cooperation in fight against coronavirus

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday agreed to enhance cooperation to further intensify the fight against the coronavirus and underlined the need of taking care of the citizens left stranded in each...

UK universities urge ministers for emergency funds to survive COVID-19

Universities across the UK on Friday launched an urgent appeal for the British government to step in with emergency funding to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, which threatens their biggest income source from internation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020