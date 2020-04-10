Manipur Guv lauds efforts of health workers, police for fight against COVID-19

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Friday hailed health workers, police personnel and state government employees for their efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19. Heptulla, in a video message, said "regardless of their own safety, they are working for the service of the people" and "taking a great risk" in the fight against the deadly virus.

Manipur has a solitary COVID-19 case so far -- a 65- year-old person undergoing treatment at RIMS isolation ward. A 23-year-old woman, who tested positive on March 23, has now recovered, officials said.

A total of 486 people who returned from abroad are placed under home quarantine, while 311 are at government quarantine centres, the officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.