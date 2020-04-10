Left Menu
Development News Edition

SSB alerts all posts along Nepal after COVID-19 intel on arms, FICN smuggler

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:51 IST
SSB alerts all posts along Nepal after COVID-19 intel on arms, FICN smuggler

The SSB has alerted all its units along the Nepal border following an intelligence input that a notorious arms and fake currency smuggler may try to infiltrate people into India who could be infected with coronavirus, officials said on Friday. They said the border-guarding force has also informed its Nepalese counterpart, the Armed Police Force, after the SSB's 47th battalion based at Ramgarhwa in Bihar’s East Champaran district informed the local administration of such a possibility early this week.

"All our units all along the 1,751-km-long Nepal border were already on alert since cross-border movement was stopped due to the ongoing lockdown enforced in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19," a senior Sashastra Seema Bal official said. "With this new modus operandi being detected and intelligence generated, we have asked all the units to be cautious." He said the border units of the force have been asked to be vigilant against any suspicious movement and to enhance patrol and electronic surveillance.

The official said the Commandant of the battalion at Ramgarhwa has informed the local administration and intelligence agencies about the activities of the Nepal-based arms and fake Indian currency notes smuggler Jalim Mukhiya and his "plans to spread coronavirus in India." But, he added, this could also be a plan of the criminal to continue his illegal trade during lockdown by using Bihar migrants returning home from Nepal. SSB Director General Kumar Rajesh Chandra told PTI that both India and Nepal are jointly taking steps to ensure the sanctity of the border.

Mukhiya, according to the SSB intelligence, is a resident of Jagannathpur village in Parsa district of Nepal and was chargesheeted for arms smuggling and FICN cases in both the countries. The input states that about 200 Indians who work in various countries,along with 5-6 Pakistani nationals, are residing in a mosque in Chandanbasra and Khairwa villages across the border.

The SSB input said more people are expected to reach border areas in the coming days and try to cross over to India illegally. The input said these people may adopt the strategy of consuming paracetamol tablets to keep their body temperature normal to avoid detection by SSB or state police.

The intelligence has been shared with other states that share border with Nepal and have been asked to remain vigilant, the senior official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One more COVID-19 death in TN: 77 test positive

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI A 70-year-old woman died of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the toll in the state so far to nine, while 77 people tested positive, pushing the total to 911, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said. The woman died in...

Mexico says U.S. to step up for Mexico in making oil cuts

The United States agreed on Thursday to make 250,000 barrels per day in additional cuts to oil output to help Mexico contribute to global reductions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.During marathon talks on Thur...

Criminal justice systems struggle to deal with COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing an unprecedented crisis for some European criminal justice systems as officials try to deal with a host of unforeseen problems. Courts, lawyers and prison officials from Belfast to Warsaw are trying to adapt...

Indication of Punjab moving towards community transmission stage of COVID-19: Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Friday there were indications that Punjab was moving towards the community transmission stage of coronavirus outbreak, but asserted his government was gearing up for every challenge, and announced mass te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020