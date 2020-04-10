Coronavirus: Sanitisation drive carried out at religious places in Delhi

A sanitisation drive was carried out at various religious places, including the Jama Masjid, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, AAP councillor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal said on Friday. Iqbal, son of Matiamahal assembly MLA Shoaib Iqbal, said the sanitisation drive was held at the religious places situated at the Delhi Gate area which normally sees a high footfall. "Coronavirus is a threat to the entire humanity and should not be given a religious colour," the councillor from Delhi Gate area said

"The religious places that we sanitised on Thursday were Jama Masjid, Shiv mandir, Gurdwara Mata Sundri and Holy Trinity church. "The drive was carried out at places which generally see a high footfall of tourists and we would carry similar drives at other places too," he told PTI

Iqbal also appealed that the disease should not be given a "religious colour" as it is infecting everyone, irrespective of who they are and where they are from.

