Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amarinder Singh proposes to PM setting up of virology research centre in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:40 IST
Amarinder Singh proposes to PM setting up of virology research centre in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday proposed to the Centre setting up of a Rs 550-crore Advanced Centre for Virology in the state, with land to be offered by his government free of cost. Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to direct the Union Health Ministry to set up the centre, which would focus on addressing regional, national and global needs in virology, diagnostic, research and therapeutic evaluations to cope with COVID-19, according to an official statement.

Pointing at the "unprecedented crisis" faced by the country in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the chief minister noted the sudden onset of this contagion and it "acquiring pandemic proportions within only two months" have highlighted the need to devote greater government resources on cutting-edge research in virology. At present, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune is the only institution in the country capable of providing a well-coordinated medical and public health response to such an emergency, Singh said.

In the present scenario, wherein the world is in the grip of the highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, an 'Advanced Centre for Diagnostic Virology and Research' as a regional reference laboratory for virus diagnosis and research is much required, he stressed. "Frequent epidemics caused by viruses pose a constant threat and it is imperative for us to be future ready to predict and detect these at the earliest so that necessary preventive steps could be taken," the chief minister said, adding the proposal to establish the centre in Punjab will be a step in this direction.

The state government thus a specialised centre in Medicity in New Chandigarh, which, he said, would be well-placed to serve the interests of the northwestern region given Chandigarh's international air connectivity. Singh also pointed out that the Centre could easily be incubated in PGIMER, which is located at only 7-8 kilometers from the proposed Medicity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, tally crosses 200 mark

The total number of coronavirus infections in Karnataka crossed the 200 mark, with 10 new positive cases being confirmed in the state, the Health department said on Friday. As of 5 pm on April 10, cumulatively 207 COVID-19 positive cases ha...

FACTBOX-Europe begins to consider easing coronavirus lockdowns

Some European countries have announced plans to ease restrictions on social life, transport and cross-border travel put in place since mid-March to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus. For an interactive graphic of measures taken by ...

One more COVID-19 death in TN: 77 test positive

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI A 70-year-old woman died of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the toll in the state so far to nine, while 77 people tested positive, pushing the total to 911, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said. The woman died in...

Mexico says U.S. to step up for Mexico in making oil cuts

The United States agreed on Thursday to make 250,000 barrels per day in additional cuts to oil output to help Mexico contribute to global reductions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.During marathon talks on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020