Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab extends lockdown till May 1

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:02 IST
Punjab extends lockdown till May 1

The Punjab government Friday extended the ongoing lockdown till May 1, amid rising number of coronavirus cases and Chief Minister Amarinder Singh apprehending the state might be moving towards the community transmission stage of the outbreak. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken at a video-conference meeting of the council of ministers, chaired by Singh, to check the community spread of the pandemic and to prevent overcrowding at the mandis in the light of the ensuing wheat harvesting and procurement season, the government said in a statement here.

Chief Minister Singh said in a tweet, “Given the seriousness of the situation arising out of #Covid19, Cabinet has decided to extend lockdown & curfew till 1st May. These are difficult times & I appeal to all to #StayHomeStaySafe & strictly observe health safeguards as you have done so far, for which I am thankful.” Just before him, KBS Sidhu, Punjab Special Chief Secretary had tweeted, “PUNJAB CABINET @capt_amarinder UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES EXTENSION OF PUNJAB CURFEW/ LOCKDOWN till 30 April, 2020/ 1st May, 2020. Extension by 21 days from today. Strict enforcement.” Punjab became the second state after Odisha to extend the lockdown, even as the Centre considers proposals by several states to continue the restrictions beyond April 14, when the ongoing nationwide 21-day lockdown is slated to end. The Punjab government statement said the Chief Minister will convey the decision of extending the lockdown to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his conference with CMs on Saturday. Punjab was the first state in the country that had clamped curfew on March 23 to check the spread of the coronavirus.

The state has seen a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the past few days, pushing the total count to 151 with 11 deaths till Friday evening. On Friday, 21 fresh cases were reported from the state. Earlier in the day, the CM told a media briefing that most of the 27 positive cases reported in Punjab on Thursday (the maximum daily increase for the state) were those of secondary transmission and expressed apprehension that the state may be entering the community transmission stage of the outbreak. Citing the grim projections about the spread of the pandemic in the coming weeks, the CM said the curfew restrictions were essential so that the state's medical infrastructure is not burdened beyond its capabilities. There was general consensus in the medical community that the lockdown curbs would only delay the spread of the disease, he said, hoping that some medication/cure would be found soon. On a proposal by the CM, the council of ministers also decided to set up a multi-disciplinary task force to formulate an exit strategy for gradual relaxation of curfew/lockdown. The task force comprising 15 members representing trade, business, industry, agriculture, civil society and healthcare professionals, will submit its report within 10 days.

The cabinet also approved establishment of a high-powered committee to suggest a roadmap for the state's economic revival in post-COVID-19 period. An official release quoting Amarinder Singh said he will request former Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia to head the committee.

The council of ministers also resolved to urge upon the Centre to establish an Advance Centre of Virology in Punjab with an anticipated investment of Rs 500 crore. The state government will offer land free of cost for the project, it decided. For the quick upgradation of the state's health infrastructure to combat the current crisis, the cabinet set up a task force under the Principal Secretary, PWD, to look into it.

Punjab Health Systems Corporation MD will be other members of the task force, which will carry out the task of quick upgradation of health infrastructure in a time-bound manner. The CM asked the health department to submit a detailed proposal for this. The Odisha government had on Thursday announced an extension of the ongoing lockdown till April 30 and declared schools and other educational institutions will remain closed till June 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

10 new coronavirus cases in Karnataka, tally crosses 200 mark

The total number of coronavirus infections in Karnataka crossed the 200 mark, with 10 new positive cases being confirmed in the state, the Health department said on Friday. As of 5 pm on April 10, cumulatively 207 COVID-19 positive cases ha...

FACTBOX-Europe begins to consider easing coronavirus lockdowns

Some European countries have announced plans to ease restrictions on social life, transport and cross-border travel put in place since mid-March to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus. For an interactive graphic of measures taken by ...

One more COVID-19 death in TN: 77 test positive

Chennai, Apr 10 PTI A 70-year-old woman died of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Friday, taking the toll in the state so far to nine, while 77 people tested positive, pushing the total to 911, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam said. The woman died in...

Mexico says U.S. to step up for Mexico in making oil cuts

The United States agreed on Thursday to make 250,000 barrels per day in additional cuts to oil output to help Mexico contribute to global reductions, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.During marathon talks on Thur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020