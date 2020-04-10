Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: 64 foreigners among 74 Tablighi event attendees booked

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:20 IST
MP: 64 foreigners among 74 Tablighi event attendees booked

Police have registered an offence against 64 foreigners, including some COVID-19 patients, and 10 others from different states, all of whom were found hiding in Bhopal after attending Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat event held last month, an official said on Friday. The police have also registered a case against 13 local residents, who provided shelter to them in different mosques and caused the spread of coronavirus infection, Additional Superintendent of Police (Zone-1) Rajat Saklecha told PTI on Friday.

"All these 74 people lived in different mosques of the city and hid from the authorities that they took part in Tablighi Jamaat event held in Delhi's Nizamuddin. All of them were traced over the last few days," he said. The congregation at Jamaat in Delhi has turned out to be one of the key sources in spread of the virus in large part of the country.

"The 64 foreigners are from countries like Myanmar, Indonesia, France, Belgium and Kyrgyzstan. They have been booked under the Foreigners Act," he said, adding that they violated the visa norms. "They have also been charged under different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," Saklecha said.

Around eight foreigners, who are members of the Jamaat and some others had tested coronavirus positive and being treated in different hospitals, the ASP said. "The rest were quarantined and their samples have been sent for testing," he added.

"Besides the 64 foreigners, 10 other attendees of the Nizamuddin event, who hail from different states of the country, have been booked," he said. FIRs were registered against them in five separate police stations of the city as they stayed in different parts, the ASP said.

"The foreigners will be fined and deported after their recovery. Besides, the central government is going to blacklist them and ban their entry into India in future," he added. "The Indian government had categorically mentioned in its rule that the Tablighi Jamaat members from foreign countries should come on missionary visa and they are forbidden to propagate their religion on tourist visas. This is an old rule," he added.

All of them have been accused under sections 188 (disobeying order duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (unlawful or negligent act likely to spread disease dangerous to the life of people) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and the Disaster Management Act, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain sees slowing coronavirus toll, holds virtual Easter parades

The coronavirus death toll curve in Spain flattened further on Friday as the government prepared to start easing one of the worlds strictest lockdowns and virtual Easter celebrations were held instead of traditional processions. Spaniards h...

Azhar Ali backs Misbah, says virus-affected WTC should be extended

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has backed head coach-cum-chief selector Misbah-ul-Haqs suggestion that the coronavirus-affected World Test Championship should be extended in the wake of the global pandemic. He believes cricketing action sh...

2 Nigerian nationals arrested for supplying drugs: Police

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested from the Mohan Garden area here for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Kingsley Izunna Owuamanam 28 and Fabrice Dallo 35, were arrested on Thursday, they sa...

Trump, Putin discuss coronavirus, global energy markets -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday about the coronavirus and energy markets, the White House said.President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020