Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't invite death, Soren asks people hiding Covid-19 connection

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 20:57 IST
Don't invite death, Soren asks people hiding Covid-19 connection

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday requested people, who came in contact with Covid-19 patients, not to "invite death" and come forward for tests so that the state government can help them if they are infected with coronavirus infection. The administration is also worried about how to arrange for medical facilities for around seven lakh people stranded outside, who might return to the state almost at the same time once the lockdown ends, he said after an all-party meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is 14 and one of them died. "Those who are hiding (after coming in contact with COVID-19 patients) are inviting death. I would like to request them with folded hands to contact the government so that we can bring them out of their problem," the chief minister told reporters.

To a question, Soren said a section of the parties was in favour of extending the lockdown, while others were opposed to the idea. Jharkhand declared lockdown from March 22. The nationwide lockdown was then imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and it was scheduled to be lifted on April 15.

"The problem is the situation can change any minute. It may stabilize for some time or then take a serious turn.

Nobody can say anything," Soren said. He said there are several challenges before the government and it has to face them to win the battle against coronavirus.

The chief minister said once the lockdown ends, the state expects that around seven lakh people who are now stranded outside will return almost at the same time by road or by train. "We have told all the departments to prepare with schemes as it will become our responsibility to identify them and provide them with healthcare facilities in order to check the spread of the disease," Soren added.

Refusing to comment on any particular issue for the spread of COVID-19 in the state, Soren said it has come to the country from a foreign land and the Centre has to ponder over it. Expressing concern over the problem of rumour mongering, he said, "Some unsocial elements are trying to vitiate the atmosphere. We condemn it. Strong punishment will be meted out against such people." Representatives of the Congress, BJP, JMM, AJSU party, CPI, CPI (M), CPI-ML (Liberation), NCP and the Marxist Coordination Committee appreciated the government's efforts in containing the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bradshaw lists Staubach, Fouts, Marino ahead of Brady

Terry Bradshaw took issue with the prevailing notion that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback ever. In fact, the Hall of Fame passer and long-time NFL analyst for FOX Sports provided a few names that he believes reside higher in the pecki...

Brazil's Bolsonaro hits the streets in latest social distancing snub

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took to the streets of Brasilia on Friday, drawing crowds and greeting followers in his latest public attack on social isolation measures to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Bolsonaro, 65, a far-right forme...

Decision on extending lockdown to be decided after cabinet meet: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said a decision on extension or ending the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus will be taken after a Cabinet meeting. Referring to states like Odisha announcing the decision...

Bank credit growth slumps to 5-decade low of 6.14 pc in FY20

Bank credit growth decelerated to an over five-decade low of 6.14 per cent in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, amid a faltering economy, lower demand and risk aversion among banks, RBI data showed. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; Bank advances ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020