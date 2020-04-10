Left Menu
Coronavirus cases in Delhi mounts to 903; death toll rises to 14: Authorities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:04 IST
Coronavirus cases in Delhi mounts to 903; death toll rises to 14: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Friday climbed to 903, with 183 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total cases, 584 are related to the religious congregation that took place in Nizamuddin area in March.

Till Thursday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 720 including 12 deaths. With two more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 14. Out of the total cases, 26 have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country, authorities said.

