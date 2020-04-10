Pilot informs Cong chief Sonia Gandhi about COVID-19 relief works undertaken by party

Rajasthan Congress president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot apprised party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday about the effects of coronavirus outbreak in the state and the works undertaken by the party in view of pandemic. Gandhi took feedback about relief works carried out by the party through a video conferencing with all Pradesh Congress Committee presidents.

Pilot informed Gandhi that more than 6 lakh medical kits and 4.5 lakh dry ration kits have been distributed and food packets were distributed to more than 15 lakh families through the party in the state, a release said. He said control rooms have been set up at state, division and district levels to collect feedback.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

