Raj minister urges people not to panic, says govt making all efforts to contain COVID-19 outbreak

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Friday urged people not to panic amid the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. He said the government's priority is to conduct a maximum number of tests to detect more cases and this will help in controlling the outbreak.

The minister said most of the people who tested positive for coronavirus in the state are in the age group of 21-40 and their possibility of being cured is high due to their strong immune systems. He said nearly 13 per cent patients are in the age group of 60-80.

Sharma said the state government was making all efforts to break the chain of coronavirus transmission in the Ramganj area. “The government is working on a special model in the Ramganj area as per the local circumstances and requirements,” he said.

In Bhilwara, the district administration has managed to contain the spread of the virus through intense screening and imposition of strict curfew, while in Ramganj, the number of coronavirus cases has been constantly increasing. The Ramganj area has been divided into different clusters and widespread tests are being conducted, the state health minister said.

Sharma said he has urged Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to provide 10 lakh rapid testing kits to Rajasthan as soon as possible. At least 520 people have positive for coronavirus in the state and eight persons have died.

