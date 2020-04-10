Noida: One more tests positive for COVID-19, total rises to 64

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Noida on Friday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar to 64, officials said. The patient is a resident of Sector 50, where a case was detected on Thursday as well, according to the district Health Department.

"Eighty-six test reports were received here on Friday of which one person from Sector 50 in Noida has tested positive for COVID-19," Gautam Buddh Nagar Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. "So far, 64 positive cases have been recorded across Noida and Greater Noida of which 12 patients have been cured and discharged, while remaining are undergoing treatment at various facilities here as per official guidelines," the officer added.

