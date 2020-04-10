Left Menu
Development News Edition

10 coronavirus patients of Agra shifted to Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:11 IST
10 coronavirus patients of Agra shifted to Mathura

Ten people infected by coronavirus have been shifted to a community health centre in Mathura from Agra due to a spurt of cases there, a top official said on Friday. Quarantine protocols are being strictly maintained in the ward where they are being treated, District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said. "Ten COVID-19 patients from Agra have been shifted to Community Health Centre, Vrindaban," he said.

Masks have been made mandatory for people venturing out of their homes in the district, the DM said, adding that punitive action may be taken against violators. Twenty-five more samples have been sent to the J N Medical College in Aligarh, Mishra said, adding that results are being awaited.

The DM said the one-kilometre area around the Andhi Kuiya Markaj mosque in Oal village would continue to remain under the COVID-19 containment plan for some more days to come. Some members of the Tablighi Jamaat had spent a night at this mosque. Meanwhile, SSP Gaurav Grover said there was no dearth of hand sanitisers, gloves or face masks for police personnel in the district. Police on duty is fully equipped, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision on extending lockdown after cabinet meet: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said a decision on extension or ending the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus will be taken after the Cabinet meeting. Referring to states like Odisha announcing the decisi...

Lifting virus lockdowns too quickly could spark 'deadly resurgence': WHO

A hasty lifting of restrictions imposed to control the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a fatal resurgence of the new coronavirus, the World Health Organisation warned on Friday. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was working with ...

Boris Johnson out of ICU, taking short walks in hospital ward

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was shifted out of the intensive care unit ICU of a London hospital, has been able to take short walks between periods of rest during the early stages of his recovery after testing positive for coro...

Coronavirus: Zakir Nagar declared 'bufferzone', 4 streets as 'containment zone'

Zakir Nagar in South Delhi is one of the latest areas to appear on the national capitals coronavirus map, with streets 18 to 22 and nearby Akbar Masjid vicinity declared as containment zones. Rest of the Zakir Nagar area has been designated...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020