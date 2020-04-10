Coronavirus: All shops shut in Maha's Thane till April 14

In a bid to implement social distancing norms strictly to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Thane district administration on Friday decided to shut all vegetable markets and shops till April 14. The order was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar late evening, said officials.

"The decision seems drastic but was the only way to reduce crowding as all pleas to people to maintain social distancing were failing," an official said. The order will be in force in the limits of civic bodies in the district, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.