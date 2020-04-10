Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: All shops shut in Maha's Thane till April 14

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:31 IST
Coronavirus: All shops shut in Maha's Thane till April 14

In a bid to implement social distancing norms strictly to combat the coronavirus outbreak, the Thane district administration on Friday decided to shut all vegetable markets and shops till April 14. The order was issued by Collector Rajesh Narvekar late evening, said officials.

"The decision seems drastic but was the only way to reduce crowding as all pleas to people to maintain social distancing were failing," an official said. The order will be in force in the limits of civic bodies in the district, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man on municipality duty dies while spraying disinfectant in UP

A 40-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after falling unconscious while spraying disinfectant in Lakshmi Purva locality of Bilgram, officials said. Rajesh Kumar was put on duty by the municipality for spraying disinfectant when he sudden...

Apple and Google team up on virus 'contact tracing' by smartphone

Google and Apple unveiled a joint initiative on Friday to use smartphones to trace coronavirus contacts to battle the pandemic. The move brings together the largest mobile operating systems in an effort to use smartphone technology to track...

Treasury briefing U.S. airlines on $32 billion grant program

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is holding calls with airline CEOs throughout the day and could announce details of a 32 billion payroll grant package later this afternoon, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.U.S. President Don...

Moody's downgrades Boeing's debt rating on hit from coronavirus outbreak

Moodys Investors Service on Friday downgraded the debt rating of Boeing Co, flagging the hit to the U.S. planemakers operations from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Moodys cut the senior unsecured debt ratings of Boeing and its unit Boeing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020