Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darbar move offices to open in Srinagar on May 4 amid changes in work conditions due to COVID-19

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday that the annual 'Darbar Move' offices will open in Srinagar on May 4 but due to extraordinary circumstances created by COVID-19, civil secretariat at Jammu will continue to remain functional and the move employees shall work on "as is where is" basis.

ANI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 22:56 IST
Darbar move offices to open in Srinagar on May 4 amid changes in work conditions due to COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday that the annual 'Darbar Move' offices will open in Srinagar on May 4 but due to extraordinary circumstances created by COVID-19, civil secretariat at Jammu will continue to remain functional and the move employees shall work on "as is where is" basis. "The civil secretariat at Jammu will continue to remain functional and the move employees shall work on "as is where is" basis, i.e., Kashmir-based staff shall work from Srinagar and Jammu-based staff from Jammu," the order said.

It said that the arrangements will be reviewed after June 15 on assessing the extent of spread of COVID-19. The order said that the move offices outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional at Jammu/Srinagar on the same basis.

The order said that Civil Secretariat treasury and J and K Bank branch at Civil Secretariat will remain open at both the places. It said that the move-based employees of Kashmir division who are required to move to Srinagar on April 25 or 26 shall be provided transport facility by the JKRTC.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been asked to carry out extensive sanitation and fumigation drives in the secretariat, other move offices and hotels in which the accommodation has been provided to the employees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 987 more coronavirus deaths, toll tops 13,000

France on Friday reported 987 more COVID-19 deaths registered in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours, although the number of patients in intensive care fell for the second day in a row. The new deaths -- including 554 in hosp...

Millions filed for U.S. unemployment - many are still waiting for the cash

A shocking 16.8 million people filed for U.S. unemployment benefits in the last three weeks as the country shut down to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, overwhelming state labor departments and creating a large backlog of pending a...

PM Johnson up and walking in COVID-19 recovery as UK deaths near 9,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was back on his feet in his recovery from COVID-19 on Friday as Britain recorded its deadliest day yet in the coronavirus pandemic, with 980 more deaths taking the countrys overall toll to nearly 9,000.The rise ...

Man on municipality duty dies while spraying disinfectant in UP

A 40-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after falling unconscious while spraying disinfectant in Lakshmi Purva locality of Bilgram, officials said. Rajesh Kumar was put on duty by the municipality for spraying disinfectant when he sudden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020