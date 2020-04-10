Delhi confirms 183 new COVID-19 cases, 154 linked to Nizamuddin Markaz

A total of 183 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi on Friday, out of which 154 cases are linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 in Delhi has reached 923. According to an official statement, out of 923 COVID-19 cases, 584 cases are linked to Markaz.

A total of 14 deaths have been reported so far in the national capital, the statement read. The Tablighi Jamaat event emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after hundreds of positive cases across the country were linked to the congregation, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Till now, the total number of cases in the country has mounted to 6,761, of which 6039 are active cases, 516 have been cured/discharged/ migrated, and 206 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

