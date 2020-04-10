Fire at garment shop in Shahdara

Fire at garment shop in ShahdaraPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:20 IST
A fire broke out at a garment shop in northeast Delhi's Shahdara area on Friday, officials said
No was injured in the incident, they said
The incident was reported to the police at 6.47 pm following which three fire tenders were sent to the spot, a senior fire official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.