Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers go on rampage in Surat; torch vehicles

PTI | Surat | Updated: 10-04-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 23:55 IST
Migrant workers go on rampage in Surat; torch vehicles

Hundreds of migrant workers stuck in Surat amid the lockdown went on a rampage on Friday night, setting many vehicles on fire, police said. They are demanding that necessary arrangements be made for them to return to their native places and are also seeking quick disbursal of unpaid dues, an official said.

Several migrant workers took to the streets in Laskana area and set ablaze handcarts demanding that they be allowed to return to their native states, police said. While the situation has been brought under control, police have also detained several migrant workers for engaging in violent protest, the official said.

Workers who have become jobless due to the lockdown are demanding that they should be allowed to return to their villages, he said. The arson happened on a day when the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 378 after 116 new cases were reported since Thursday night, a senior health official said. The increase in cases during 24 hours is the highest so far, he added.

With two more deaths reported during this period, the death toll due to coronavirus reached 19, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Uruguay to repatriate Australians and New Zealanders from coronavirus-hit cruise ship

Uruguay on Saturday will repatriate 112 Australians and New Zealanders from a cruise ship that has been stranded in the La Plata River near capital Montevideo since March 27, the government of the small South American country said. The oper...

Moscow stretched 'to limit' by epidemic, tightens restrictions

The mayor of Russias capital on Friday said the acceleration of coronavirus infections calls for tighter restrictions, as clinics in Moscow were approaching their limits. The capital has been under lockdown since March 30 but is struggling ...

U.S. Treasury followed proper procedures in rejecting Trump tax return request -inspector general

The U.S. Treasury Department followed proper procedures in denying the U.S. House of Representatives access to President Donald Trumps tax returns, the inspector generals office said in a letter released on Friday. House Ways and Means Comm...

Trump says will make 'announcement' on US funding to WHO next week

President Donald Trump on Friday said he will make an announcement next week on US funding to the World Health Organisation, which he has recently threatened to cutAs you know, we have given them approximately USD 500 million a year, and we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020