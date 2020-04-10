Man on municipality duty dies while spraying disinfectant in UP

A 40-year-old man died on Friday afternoon after falling unconscious while spraying disinfectant in Lakshmi Purva locality of Bilgram, officials said. Rajesh Kumar was put on duty by the municipality for spraying disinfectant when he suddenly fell unconscious, Circle Officer (City) Vijay Rana said.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment, Rana said. Meanwhile, Kumar's colleagues and family members staged a protest and accused the civic body of not making arrangement for masks and other safety gears has been made for the workers. They also demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action would be initiated on the basis of the complaint by the family, Rana said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

