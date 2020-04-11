Delhi: Fire breaks out in building at Sri Aurobindo Marg

A massive fire broke out in the basement of a building at Sri Aurobindo Marg here on Friday night. At least 10 fire tenders reached the spot and were able to douse the flames.

No injuries were reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

