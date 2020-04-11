Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada did not agree to specific production cuts in G20 meeting - minister

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2020 03:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 03:56 IST
Canada did not agree to specific production cuts in G20 meeting - minister

Canada and the G20 countries agree on the need for oil price stability, but in a Friday meeting Canada did not promise any specific production cuts, Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan said on Friday. The minister also said that the federal government would deliver an aid package to provide liquidity to the country's struggling oil and gas sector "soon."

Top oil nations pushed to finalize a deal on sweeping oil cuts at G20 talks on Friday, in which O'Regan participated, to lift prices slammed by the coronavirus crisis, with Russia and Saudi Arabia taking the lion's share and the United States showing unusual willingness to help out. Riyadh, Moscow and its allies, which make up the informal OPEC+ group, had forged a pact to curb crude production by the equivalent of 10% of global supplies in marathon talks on Thursday, and said they wanted others to cut a further 5%.

In an interview with Russian state television channel Rossiya-24, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Canada was ready to cut oil output by around 1 million bpd. "That's news to me. I haven't heard that figure before," O'Regan told Reuters in a telephone interview. Referring to curtailment figures, he said: "The exchange of numbers will come at some point, but it did not in this G20."

The G20 call "was about finding the mechanisms to achieve price stability," O'Regan told reporters in an earlier teleconference. "We're not where we need to be yet." The western province of Alberta, Canada's biggest oil producing region, "has already formerly curtailed 80,000 barrels per day," O'Regan said, noting that he did not have the authority to promise curtailment because it is the mandate of provincial governments.

In an email, Artem Abramov, Head of Shale Research for Rystad Energy, said "Canada's oil production will be down in April by more than 1 million bpd for economic reasons anyway". Canada is the world's fourth-largest oil producer, extracting some 4.9 million barrels in February.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that efforts to ease the global oil glut should be done in a "concerted" way, without indicating whether the country would limit its own output. In the interview, O'Regan also said promised aid for struggling energy companies would be coming "soon."

"We're going to focus on liquidity," O'Regan said, without providing any details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

PGI Chandigarh experts project that COVID may peak by mid-Sept; can infect 58 pc of country's population: Amarinder Singh.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Italy extends nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3

Rome Italy, April 11 SputnikANI Italy is extending the nationwide COVID-19 quarantine until May 3, but will reopen bookstores and childrens shops starting April 14, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Friday. Earlier in the day, the count...

NHL exec: Cities are offering to host neutral-site games

The NHL is listening to offers from venues around North America that are volunteering to host neutral-site playoff games. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly discussed the proposals with ESPN on Friday.The NHL season, like those of all other ...

When to open the country is the biggest decision he ever had to make: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday said when to open up the country is going to be the biggest decision he ever had to make. In barely a few weeks, a booming American economy has literally come to a standstill due the COVID-19 pandemic. ...

U.S. approves $168 billion of small business loans under coronavirus plan -White House's Kudlow

The United States has approved 661,000 loans to small businesses totaling 168 billion under a program to address the fallout from the novel coronavirus epidemic, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.Were now at 661,000 l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020