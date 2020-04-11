2 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha take state tally to 50

Two more cases of coronavirus were reported in Odisha on Friday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 in the State to 50, according to health officials. "Two more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Odisha, taking the total number of cases in the state to 50 including 1 death and 12 cured/discharged," State Health Department said in a statement.

Odisha government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30 becoming the first State to do so. The State has also made wearing face masks compulsory for people while stepping outside their homes.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India has climbed to 6,761, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. Out of the 6,761 cases, 6,039 are active COVID-19 cases, including 515 people cured or discharged and 206 deaths. (ANI)

