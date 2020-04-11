Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 700 new decentralised procurement centres in Andhra to support farmers amid lockdown

Over 700 new decentralised procurement centres set up in Andhra Pradesh to support farmers amid lockdown will begin operation on Saturday.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 11:01 IST
Over 700 new decentralised procurement centres in Andhra to support farmers amid lockdown
The Andhra Pradesh government has come up with an innovative and decentralised procurement plan to support farmers in the state during the lockdown period. Image Credit: ANI

Over 700 new decentralised procurement centres set up in Andhra Pradesh to support farmers amid lockdown will begin operation on Saturday. The state government has come up with an innovative and decentralised procurement plan to support farmers in the state during the lockdown period.

These centres, set up near farmlands, are aimed to assist the government in eliminating the chances of distress selling and farmers to travel shorter distances from their farms which, in turn, will help authorities to execute the lockdown and social distancing norms. Speaking about the same, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Marketing and Cooperation, Pradyumna (IAS) said, "The new and decentralised procurement procedure not only helps the farmers sell their crop but also helps authorities implement lockdown and social distancing norms on ground as the centres are located near to the farmlands across the state."

Through these centres, a total of five crops -- maize, jowar, Bengal gram, red gram and turmeric will be procured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

China reported on Saturday a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off the second wave of infections, particularly from imported and asymptomatic cases, as curbs on cities and travel are lifted. The National Health Commi...

Easter Sunday events in Spain cancelled, communities make masks amid virus outbreak

Communities in Spain have cancelled thousands of religious processions, which were likely to be held to commemorate Easter Sunday on April 12, for the first time in nearly 90 years, in view of the coronavirus outbreak. But people in-charge ...

COVID-19: No golf tournaments as hundreds of migrant caddies face hardship

With the Professional Golf Tour of India PGTI suspended and golf courses shut due to the coronavirus enforced lockdown, the daily-wage caddies are under great deal of financial stress with most worrying about their livelihood. The fast-spre...

Terrorists escape after exchange of fire in J-K's Kulgam: Police

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists at Nandimarg, Kulgam after which the terrorists escaped from the site.On a credible input, an operation was launched with Army and Central Armed Police Forces, last night...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020