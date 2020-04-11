Left Menu
Terrorists escape after exchange of fire in J-K's Kulgam: Police

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists at Nandimarg, Kulgam after which the terrorists escaped from the site.

Updated: 11-04-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 12:02 IST
PIKA LMG and material for making improvised explosive device seized. Image Credit: ANI

"On a credible input, an operation was launched with Army and Central Armed Police Forces, last night (Friday night) at Nandimarg, Kulgam. Some Exchange of fire took place immediately, laying cordon of the target houses. It seems that militants ran away in initial firing itself," Jammu and Kashmir Police stated.

"One PIKA LMG and material for making improvised explosive device (IED) has been found from house of one Aslam. Now tracker dog is being used for tracking down the escaped militants," the police added. (ANI)

