18 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, tally rises to 579

Rajasthan recorded 18 more cases of coronavirus on Saturday, taking the state tally to 579, the state health department said. Of the total 18 cases, 14 people are from Kota while the remaining are residents of Bikaner.

Notably, the new cases in Kota were reported from the most-affected Telghar and Chandraghat areas. The four new cases in Bikaner are family members of an elderly woman who had died of the virus a couple of days back. With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

