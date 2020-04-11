Arunachal govt launches apps for essential commodities

To help people, who are confined to their homes due to the lockdown, the Arunachal Pradesh government has taken various steps to ensure that essential commodities reach their doorsteps. Online apps like 'U Tell Us' and 'Dukan Dada' were introduced by the state government immediately after imposition of the lockdown since March 25, while 'Mebuddy' and 'APeats' were later introduced to supply groceries and other essentials including masks, sanitizers and ambulance.

"The yeoman service rendered by multi-service stores and grocery delivery apps introduced with the help of private developers to provide essential commodities at the doorsteps gave a sigh of relief to Capital denizens as they remained indoors and maintained social distancing to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic," Capital SP Tumme Amo, who conceived the idea, said. Capital Police have stationed two vehicles - one each at Itanagar and Naharlagun, for carrying patients to hospitals, serve elderly people and lifting mortal remains in case of death, the SP said.

"The services of both vehicles could be availed by contacting police COVID control room," he added. Many stores have also pitched in to offer essential services, while 'Henkakopus' app has been facilitating online payment of electricity bills, booking and delivery of Bharat gas cylinder, the SP said.

'U Tell Us', 'Dukan Dada' and 'Mebuddy' - have been reaching residents of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Yupia, the headquarters of Papum Pare district, to deliver essential services to the people by various delivery boys with reasonable delivery charges. The people have been placing orders through online platform, mobile apps and phone calls for which payment could be cash on delivery or online payment, the SP added.

Epi Jamoh, 'U Tell Us' Managing Director, an online multi-store that delivers every basic goods and services at the doorsteps of the people from 1000 hours to 1400 hours daily, said that the store has been receiving over 800 calls regularly and delivering essentials to about 500 consumers on daily. "Our services include essential commodities, sanitizers and masks given by district administration, vegetables, meat, detergent, ambulance and vehicle to carry mortal remains in case of any death," Jamoh added.

'Dukan Dada', the first grocery delivery app of the state delivers essential items 24x7 with order timing from 0900 hours to 1400 hours, said its managing director Doni Riba. "Serving a population of about 1.5 lakh in the state capital based on information technology is nothing but a miracle for which the credit goes to BSNL. Various Whatsapp groups have been created for consumers to place online orders and make payments, involving system operators and delivery team," Higio Zarngam, a public relations officer of the Information & Public Relation department, who is supervising effective implementation of the system, said.

"All delivery boys have been provided with identity cards for crossing the checkpoints set up by police and district administration across Capital Complex, particularly in view of the prohibitory order imposed order under 144 CrPC imposed since April 7 by Capital Complex district magistrate Komkar Dulom," she added. The state government had selected 13 grocery shops in state capital to supply essentials to online marketing team for home delivery on receipt of orders, Zarngam disclosed.

