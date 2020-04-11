Left Menu
Supplies to hilly hamlets in TN's Theni district hit, mules ferry essentials

PTI | Theni | Updated: 11-04-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 13:53 IST
Several hilly hamlets in this southern district of Tamil Nadu face a shortage of essentials as cargo trucks that used to ferry supplies have cut down their services prompting authorities to rush stocks even as AIADMK party men said they have pitched in by deploying mules to ferry groceries. The hilly terrain off Bodi near here are dotted with picturesque settlements like Kurangani and Mudhuvagudi where people are dependent on supplies from plains for several essential commodities like dhal.

Villagers in Mudhuvagudi that has several tribal households, said though they get essential commodities from Public Distribution System shops, several who do not have ration cards are affected. Solaiyur villagers said, "we are not able to go up to Bodi town for buying groceries and supplies to hills through cargo vans have been hit." The supplies to the hills have been affected since cargo trucks have curtailed their services, a resident and a functionary of Amma Peravai (a wing of AIADMK), Kurinjimani said.

When asked about these the claims, an agriculture department official here told 'PTI' that steps have already been taken to send essentials including required vegetables and groceries through mobile vans used for selling veggies. "Groceries and vegetables, whatever is needed for hills have been dispatched to villages including Siraikkadu," the official said.

Kurinjimani said on behalf of his party, they have have sent groceries to interior hamlets on the hills by deploying several donkeys and mules.PTI COR VGN SS PTI PTI.

