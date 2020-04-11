Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED orders seizure of Mumbai-based properties worth Rs 32.38 cr under FEMA

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ordered the seizure of properties having an equivalent value in India to the extent of Rs 32.38 crore and filed a complaint against a woman named Jaya Patel before the competent authority under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, for illegally acquiring properties abroad.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:30 IST
ED orders seizure of Mumbai-based properties worth Rs 32.38 cr under FEMA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ordered the seizure of properties having an equivalent value in India to the extent of Rs 32.38 crore and filed a complaint against a woman named Jaya Patel before the competent authority under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, for illegally acquiring properties abroad. The order of two properties in Mumbai has been given under Section 37A of FEMA and the complaint has been filed with a prayer for confirming order of seizure of equivalent value of property in India.

"Investigation was conducted under FEMA, on the basis of specific information that Jaya Patel of Mumbai has illegally amassed properties in foreign countries. Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of Jaya Patel and her associate, which resulted into seizure of incriminating documents about the illegal acquisition of undisclosed foreign assets," read a statement by ED. Investigation under FEMA revealed that Jaya Patel is associated with Ivory International Properties Ltd., a company registered in British Virgin Islands, the ED said.

"She is only having a 1$/GBP share of Ivory International Properties Ltd. However she is the beneficial owner of a) Flat at Chelsea Embankment, London valued at GB Pound 15,25,000 and b) Central Park, New York, USA, valued at USD 25,60,000 both acquired through Ivory International Properties Ltd," the statement added. Moreover, it stated that the investigation revealed that Ivory International Properties Ltd., mortgaged the said real estate properties to obtain loan and Jaya Patel had signed as co-borrower in mortgage loan application form.

"Jaya Patel failed to explain the source of funds for the acquisition of these properties in the US and the UK. The funds to acquire these overseas properties have been illegally transferred by violating Sections 3(a) and 3(b) of FEMA," the statement said. Further investigation of illegal transfer of money outside India to acquire properties is under progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Armenia extends state of emergency to stem coronavirus outbreak

Armenia on Saturday extended by another 30 days the state of emergency that it declared last month to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has so far infected nearly 1,000 people. Armenia has closed educational institutions, halt...

Kerala MP moves SC, seeks evacuation of Indian citizens stranded in gulf countries

A Congress MP from Kerala has approached the Supreme Court seeking direction to the Centre to establish a specialised team to identify Indian citizens who are stranded in Gulf countries and require immediate evacuation amid the coronavirus ...

Taliban meet with US general amid tensions over peace deal

The Taliban have met with the head of US forces in Afghanistan to call for an end to what they say is an increase in American attacks since a peace deal signed in February, allegations the US military denied on Saturday. A US military spoke...

COVID-19: Five lakh antibody testing kits ordered by ICMR have not been received yet, says Health Ministry.

COVID-19 Five lakh antibody testing kits ordered by ICMR have not been received yet, says Health Ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020