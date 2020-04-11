Left Menu
Development News Edition

MHA objects to 'violation' of lockdown in West Bengal, writes to chief secy, DGP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 16:41 IST
MHA objects to 'violation' of lockdown in West Bengal, writes to chief secy, DGP

The Union Home Ministry has objected to what it called was a "gradual dilution" of lockdown in West Bengal and said shops of non-essential goods were allowed to open in the state and the police also gave permission to religious gatherings. In a communication to the Chief Secretary and the DGP of West Bengal, the Union Home Ministry also said there is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets and social-distancing norms are being violated at these places in the state.

"As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government," the home ministry letter said. For instance, shops relating to non-essential items have been allowed to function, it said.  The ministry said there is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social-distancing norms in Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata.  Significantly, areas such as Narkel Danga are reportedly witnessing more COVID-19-like cases.

"It has been reported that police have been allowing religious congregations. Free ration has been distributed not through the institutional delivery system but by political leaders. This may have resulted in spread of COVID-19 infection," the letter said. The ministry said such activities are in violation of the central government's orders issued from time to time under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and are liable for penal action under the Act.

"It is requested that strict action be taken in the matter and a report in this regard may be furnished to this Ministry urgently. "It is further requested to take measures to prevent recurrence of such violations in future," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Williams secure loan from company owned by Latifi's father

The Williams Formula One team has secured a loan through a company owned by the father of their Canadian Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi as part of a refinancing of corporate borrowings. The loan, which was finalized last week according ...

Study reveals unexpected way by which brown fat cells can burn energy

In a breakthrough study, researchers have discovered an unexpected biological by which brown fat cells can translate energy into heat. It is known that when our body is exposed to cold or exercise, small clusters of brown fat cells in our b...

Athawale defends governor holding meetings with officials

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale denied on Saturday that Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari holding meetings with bureaucrats on coronavirus crisis undermines the state governments authority or creates two power centres. The Union Minister of ...

Air France in talks with French govt over emergency funding - Les Echos

Air France KLM has requested several billion euros of emergency funds from the French state while it negotiates a loan package from banks, which would be guaranteed by France and the Netherlands, French business daily Les Echos reported.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020