Norway says still willing to cut oil output if OPEC+ plan implemented

Norway, Western Europe's largest oil producer, said on Saturday the country was still considering cutting oil production if the OPEC+ group would implement its plan.

"How any potential output cut will be carried out by Norway, and the size of it, we will have to come back to," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

