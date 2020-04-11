One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Bihar in last 24 hours

Left Menu
One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 62, said the State's Health Department on Saturday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

One person has died due to the disease while 18 others have been cured so far, said the Health Department in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 7,447 while 642 people have recovered so far. In the last 24 hours 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths have been reported. Total 239 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

