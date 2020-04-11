Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway says still willing to cut oil output if OPEC+ plan implemented

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:25 IST
Norway says still willing to cut oil output if OPEC+ plan implemented
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Norway, Western Europe's largest oil producer, said on Saturday the country was still considering cutting oil production if the OPEC+ group would implement its plan.

"How any potential output cut will be carried out by Norway, and the size of it, we will have to come back to," Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Crime drops around the world as COVID-19 keeps people inside

The coronavirus pandemic that has crippled big-box retailers and mom and pop shops worldwide may be making a dent in illicit business, too. In Chicago, one of Americas most violent cities, drug arrests have plummeted 42 per cent in the week...

Paul McCartney’s handwritten ‘Hey Jude’ lyrics sell for USD 910,000 at virtual auction

Veteran musician Paul McCartneys handwritten lyrics to The Beatles hit song Hey Jude has sold for USD 910,000 in a virtual auction. According to The Guardian, Juliens Auctions held its Beatlemania auction event of the year, All Beatles, on...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 525 p.m.Indias rapid response team has reached Kuwait as a follow up to the discussion between PM Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterp...

Lockdown: Mumbai cops subject violators to 'murga' punishment

The Mumbai police on Saturday subjected several lockdown violators to murga rooster punishment, an act in which a person has to assume a submission position resembling a rooster by squatting and holding the ears from behind the knees. Sever...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020