Let's work together to advance common good of entire humanity: Prez Kovind

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:19 IST
Let's work together to advance common good of entire humanity: Prez Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind. File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday asked people to learn from the teachings of Jesus Christ and work together to advance the common good of the entire humanity. In his message on the eve of Easter, he hoped that this festival instills in us the sense of unity and reinforce our commitment to the well-being and prosperity of our nation and shared society.

"In these testing times, when we are fighting COVID-19, let us all resolve to celebrate this sacred festival with our families while staying at home, following 'social distancing' norms and other government instructions," Kovind said. It is believed that Jesus Christ resurrected on this very day which is celebrated as Easter. "A very sacred festival for the Christians, Easter inspires people to follow the path of love, sacrifice, and forgiveness. Let us learn from the teachings of Jesus Christ and work together to advance the common good of entire humanity," the president said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kovind also extended greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens, especially to the members of the Christian community in India and abroad on the auspicious occasion.

