Kerala CM lauds Anand Mahindra for replacing plates with banana leaves at his factory canteens
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday lauded industrialist Anand Mahindra for making efforts to aid struggling banana farmers during the lockdown by replacing plates at his factory canteens with banana leaves.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:36 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday lauded industrialist Anand Mahindra for making efforts to aid struggling banana farmers during the lockdown by replacing plates at his factory canteens with banana leaves. Taking to Twitter, the Kerala Chief Minister said: "A welcome initiative. We hope that many more will emulate. @anandmahindra... in adopting such eco-friendly and farmer-friendly methods."
The chairman of the Mahindra Group took to Twitter on April 9 to share how his factories were helping the struggling banana farmers. "A retired journalist Padma Ramnath mailed me out of the blue & suggested that if our canteens used banana leaves as plates, it would help struggling banana farmers who were having trouble selling their produce," Mahindra tweeted.
"Our proactive factory teams acted instantly on the idea...Thank you!" the business tycoon added. (ANI)
