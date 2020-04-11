Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 held for snatching phone from man returning home after Delhi airport duty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 18:42 IST
2 held for snatching phone from man returning home after Delhi airport duty

Two men were arrested for allegedly snatching the mobile phone of a person in Dwarka's Dabri area while he was returning home after work at the IGI Airport, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Parteek (24), a resident of Chankya Palace and Vishal (27), a resident of Nand Ram Park, they said. On Thursday around 9.15 pm, one person was returning home from his duty at IGI Airport. Meanwhile, two men came on a scooter, pushed him and snatched his mobile phone, a senior police officer said. The victim raised an alarm and the beat officers nabbed Prateek. Later, Vishal was also arrested on Prateek's instance, police said. One mobile phone and a scooter were recovered from the possession of the arrested duo, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Dubrovnik residents look to the past to understand coronavirus lockdown

The streets of Dubrovnik, known as a location for the Game of Thrones series and host to 1 million tourists last year alone, have remained empty since early March when Croatia closed its borders to halt the spread of the new coronavirus. Ni...

Shipment of hydroxychloroquine to US likely to start next week: IPA

Shipment of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to the US is likely to start next week, a leading pharma industry body has said. Hydroxychloroquine is being touted as game changer in fight against COVID-19 pandemic The shipments of hydro...

Soccer-Arsenal's Aubameyang must join more ambitious club - Gabon FA chief

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should move to a more ambitious club if he wants to win trophies, according to Gabon football association president Pierre Alain Mounguengui. Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January 2018 for about 56 m...

Three youth in Karnataka held for causing coronavirus scare

Three youth, who caused panic at a police check post in Mandya district by posing as Muslims infected with COVID-19 and threatened to pass it on to the personnel there if they were detained, have been arrested, a revenue official said on Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020