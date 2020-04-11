Ambedkar Jayanti: Prohibitory orders issued till Tuesday

The Mumbai Police on Saturdayissued prohibitory orders till Tuesday night restrictingmovement as well as assembly of five or more persons for thecoronavirus outbreak, officials said

Ambedkar Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday and thestate government had banned gatherings in order to maintainsocial distancing to combat the virus outbreak

The order, issued under the Maharashtra Police Act,prohibits assembly of more than five persons and processions,as well as use of loudspeakers, musical bands and the burstingof crackers.

