Could extend lockdown beyond Apr 30 if norms flouted: Tope

The lockdown in Maharashtra couldbe extended beyond April 30 if people fail to observe socialdistancing properly, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said onSaturday

With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announcingextension of the lockdown, which was supposed to end on April14, Tope urged people to observe the discipline in a strictermanner

"The chief minister has already announced extendingthe lockdown period by 15 days till April 30, but it has beenextended by minimum 15 days. It could be extended further ifpeople do not observe social distancing strictly," Tope toldreporters here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

