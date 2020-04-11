Goa wants lockdown extended, govt offices to start from Monday

Left Menu
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:50 IST
The Goa government has recommended to the Centre that the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak should continue till April 30, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in Panaji, Sawant said the state government will resume certain activities/establishments including government offices from Monday.

Fishing has restarted in the state from Saturday. Sawant took part in video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

Goa government requested the Centre not to resume rail and air traffic as well as allow movement of vehicles on roads expect for those carrying goods from other states, he said. "The Centre will come out with common guidelines about lockdown. They will be applicable to all the states," he said, adding that the states may consider giving certain relaxations, as per local conditions.

Government offices in Goa will reopen on Monday and they will be fully functional from Wednesday after sanitisation, he said. All the Outpatient departments of Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and district hospitals will start from Monday except Goa Medical College and Hospital, he said.

"Fishing activity will resume in the entire country along with Goa. There will be restrictions on fishermen that they should not mingle with community members from other states in mid-sea," the chief minister said. "Chicken and mutton imports would be allowed in Goa except from Karnataka and Kerala," he said.

The state government was also contemplating making wearing masks compulsory in public places, Sawant added..

